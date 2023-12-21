In the rapidly evolving landscape of consumer electronics, Ugreen, a prominent name in charging technology, is all set to redefine the fast charging experience with its latest innovation, the Nexode Pro Series. Unveiling four groundbreaking chargers, this series promises to elevate efficiency, performance, and eco-friendliness in charging solutions.

Next-gen technology

Source: Ugreen

At the heart of these chargers lies the Airpyra™ Technology, a cutting-edge electronic stacking innovation that optimizes space without compromising on power. Despite their compact form, these chargers boast exceptional charging efficiency, ensuring devices are powered up swiftly and effectively.

A standout feature across the Nexode Pro lineup is their support for multiple fast charging protocols, including the 45W Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 and the Apple PD charging protocol. This ensures universal compatibility with a wide array of contemporary devices.

No matter whether you’re charging your smartphone or laptop, you can take the Ugreen Nexode Pro chargers with you wherever you go.

The incorporation of GaNInfinityTM Chips marks a significant step towards sustainability. By reducing CO2 emissions, these chargers contribute to a greener environment, aligning with Ugreen's commitment to eco-conscious technology.

Nexode Pro 65W

Among the series, the Nexode Pro 65W 3-Port GaN Ultra-Slim Fast Charger stands out as a portable powerhouse. Its palm-sized design, made possible by the Airpyra™ and GaNInfinity™ Tech, fits seamlessly into any bag or pocket. Equipped with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, this charger supports multi-device charging without compromising safety, thanks to the built-in Thermal Guard™ system.

Nexode Pro 160W

The Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN Fast Charger is a game-changer for power-hungry devices. With an astounding 160-watt charging capacity and three USB-C ports plus one USB-A port, it eliminates the need for multiple chargers. Its compact design, Thermal Guard™ safety features, and high-grade PVC material build ensure both power and protection.

Nexode Pro Series availability

Source: Ugreen

For those eager to experience these chargers, the Nexode Pro 100W and 160W chargers are currently available on Amazon and Ugreen.com. Meanwhile, the Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim and Nexode Pro 65W Mini will debut in January on the same platforms.

Ugreen’s innovative perspective

Ugreen's commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and environmentally friendly charging solutions shines through the Nexode Pro Series. With its compact design, superior performance, and broad compatibility, this series is poised to transform the fast-charging landscape for consumers worldwide.

Established in 2012, Ugreen has solidified its position as a reliable brand serving over 40 million users globally. Its wide range of accessories and digital solutions, spanning charging devices, phone and computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories, reflects its dedication to enhancing consumer experiences.

For those seeking the next level in charging technology, the Nexode Pro Series stands as a testament to Ugreen's pursuit of excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the realm of consumer electronics.