Finding a charging accessory that delivers an experience without compromise can be difficult, especially with the number of options in the market. But in the last year or so, I've found myself using accessories from Ugreen's Nexode series due to its reliability and great build quality.

The Ugreen Nexode 45W Dual Port charger had been my go-to, but I've found my new favorite in the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station. And here's why I think it's a pricey yet great accessory to add to your setup.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station: Price and Availability

The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station retails for $179.99 in the US or £179.99 in the UK. And while the base price is steep, I believe it's well justified because of its build quality and the number of charging options it offers.

If you can time your purchase, you'll even be able to pick up the charger for $130, which makes this accessory an even better deal.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station: Design and Build

The Ugreen Nexode series mostly features simple yet functional designs, and the 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station isn't much different.

Upon unboxing the charging station, you'll notice that it has a lot of heft but is also quite compact. Once you work it into your setup, you'll see that its build, which features a generous combination of metal and plastic, will ensure it stays put as you plug or unplug cables.

The simple design also affords ease of use as it has easy-to-access charging ports on the front, and the MagSafe charging pad is built into a base that can tilt to a 60-degree angle and is supported by a sturdy hinge.

The magnets themselves are also quite strong, snapping onto supported iPhone models. It feels secure enough that I tend to leave my iPhone propped up overnight, even while the charging station isn't powered on. If you plan to use a protective cover, make sure to use a MagSafe-compatible case for iPhone to have the best user experience, and even use the nifty StandBy feature on iOS 17.

Lastly, Ugreen includes a sturdy 2-meter cable to power the station, which you will need to plug directly into the wall, making this accessory ideal for at-home setups rather than an on-the-go option.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station: Features

Speaking of its features, the Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station has three USB ports — two USB-C ports and one USB-A — and a "Made for MagSafe" wireless charging pad.

Each USB-C port supports a power output of 100W — when used standalone — while the USB-A can achieve a max of 22.5W. Owing to its "Made for MagSafe" certification, the wireless charging pad supports 15W wireless charging on iPhones — an increase over the 7.5W Qi wireless charging we normally see.

But note that plugging in more than one device or using the MagSafe charger will lead to power redistribution; this may limit the maximum output of the USB-C port to 45W or 65W. Also, using the right cable will be key to making this setup work for you.

More often than not, using the charging cable that originally arrived with your devices will be your best bet. The charging cables bundled with my MacBook and iPad help me eke out enough power to charge both devices. But adding a third device makes my MacBook Pro stop charging, as it requires a minimum of 65W, but it can still use the charging station as a power source.

Understanding how the charging station works will be key to making the system work for you, and we've included Ugreen's power distribution guide below to make it simple for you to understand.

Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station: Verdict

The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN Mini MagSafe Power Station is a charging accessory that checks many right boxes. It doesn't take up unnecessary space, is sturdy, and very functional — hallmarks that most accessories should live by.

The charging station isn't perfect for those looking for a bedside accessory that can charge an Apple Watch. Still, if you want to make your work desk more functional and have the space to accommodate some extra cables, this accessory is, without a doubt, one of the top choices in our books.