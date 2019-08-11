UBS: Foldable iPad to arrive before foldable iPhone in 2020/2021

A recent UBS survey reveals that, aside from interest in a foldable iPhone, future owners would be willing to pay as much as $600 premium for an Apple iPhone that folds. “The survey indicates greater willingness to pay a premium (c. $600) and generally higher interest among Apple buyers for foldable products”, said UBS, cited by CNBC.

However, while Samsung is believed to lead the adoption of foldable smartphones, Apple is “steadily working” on a foldable iPhone that could arrive in 2020, but more likely in 2021. Interestingly, the foldable iPhone might not be the first Apple foldable device, as UBS believes the first folding Apple product is more likely to be a foldable iPad than an iPhone.

We’ve already heard rumors of a possible foldable iPad in the works, so we’ll have to see how this story develops.