iOS

UBS: Foldable iPad to arrive before foldable iPhone in 2020/2021

Contents

A recent UBS survey reveals that, aside from interest in a foldable iPhone, future owners would be willing to pay as much as $600 premium for an Apple iPhone that folds. “The survey indicates greater willingness to pay a premium (c. $600) and generally higher interest among Apple buyers for foldable products”, said UBS, cited by CNBC.

However, while Samsung is believed to lead the adoption of foldable smartphones, Apple is “steadily working” on a foldable iPhone that could arrive in 2020, but more likely in 2021. Interestingly, the foldable iPhone might not be the first Apple foldable device, as UBS believes the first folding Apple product is more likely to be a foldable iPad than an iPhone.

We’ve already heard rumors of a possible foldable iPad in the works, so we’ll have to see how this story develops.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
CNBC
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, foldable iPad, foldable iPhone, foldable smartphone, foldable smartphones, foldable tablet, foldable tablets, iOS, News, Rumors
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.