Uber Rewards expands to all U.S. cities

Uber Rewards is the company’s loyalty program that allows users to earn points and claim incentives. It has been available in nine U.S. cities since November, but the service has now expanded to cover the entire United States. Spending on ridesharing, and takeouts (through Uber Eats) gets you closer to one of four membership levels: blue, gold, platinum and diamond. This is not yet valid for scooters and bikes and will not get you Uber Rewards points, though the service has expanded to those as well.

Basically you get $5 credit for every 500 points earned, and, as you advance, you get some great advantages like priority airport pickup, flexible cancellations and price protections. At the moment you get “one point for every dollar spent on UberPool and Uber Eats; two points for UberX, UberXL, Select, and WAV; and three points for Black and Black SUV“, Engadget reports.

The next logical step will likely be an international expansion of the offering, but Uber didn’t make any official comments on that for the time being.