Following in the footsteps of its rival Lyft, Uber has announced that wearing a mask will be mandatory for both riders and drivers. The new precautionary measure for minimizing the risk of coronavirus infection will go into effect starting May 18 in the US, India, Canada, and most of Europe and Latin America.

Drivers won’t be able to go online if they aren’t wearing a mask or face covering, while riders risk losing access to Uber’s services for violating the rule. Before starting a ride, Uber drivers and riders will be asked to take a selfie and verify whether they are wearing a mask or not.

Furthermore, riders will also have to agree in advance that they’ll sit on the backseat and will keep the windows open for ventilation. Plus, both the driver and rider can cancel a ride without incurring a penalty if either one of them is not wearing a mask. Uber’s new policy of wearing masks will be effective until the end of June.

Source: Uber