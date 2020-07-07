Uber has today launched a grocery delivery service in partnership with Cornershop, a company it acquired back in October last year. The grocery delivery service has been launched in select cities of Canada, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, and will also be available in Miami and Dallas later this month.

Users will be able to order groceries using the main Uber app as well as the Uber Eats app, and get it delivered at their doorstep. In the aforementioned US cities, Eats Pass and Uber Pass members will also be able to avail free delivery on orders worth $30 or more.

And as is the case with booking a ride, users will be able to track their groceries and also opt for a contact-free delivery experience. Uber says it aims to expand the service to more cities in the US and countries across the globe in the months to come after witnessing positive results during the testing phase.