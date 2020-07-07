Uber has today launched a grocery delivery service in partnership with Cornershop, a company it acquired back in October last year. The grocery delivery service has been launched in select cities of Canada, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, and will also be available in Miami and Dallas later this month.

Users will be able to order groceries using the main Uber app as well as the Uber Eats app, and get it delivered at their doorstep. In the aforementioned US cities, Eats Pass and Uber Pass members will also be able to avail free delivery on orders worth $30 or more.

And as is the case with booking a ride, users will be able to track their groceries and also opt for a contact-free delivery experience. Uber says it aims to expand the service to more cities in the US and countries across the globe in the months to come after witnessing positive results during the testing phase.

You May Also Like
Facebook, Instagram now prominently advise you to wear a mask and read health tips
There’s also a link to CDC’s database where you can read more about the importance of wearing face masks and the preventive steps to keep yourself safe.
Google’s Phone app will tell why a business is calling you with its Verified Calls feature
Verified Calls can be disabled by users, and Google also assures that it doesn’t collect any personally identifiable information after verification.
Slack now lets you customize notifications on a per-day basis
Finally, Slack has agreed to not ruin your weekend!