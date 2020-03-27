Author
Tags

Ever since the U.S. government placed HUAWEI on the entity list, the company has been bleeding revenue and seeing a drastic fall in sales due to lack of Google services on its phones. The U.S. government is now looking to choke the global supply of chips to HUAWEI.

As per a Reuters report, senior officials in the Trump administration have agreed to new measures that aim to restrict the global supply of chips to the Chinese company.

“The rule-change is aimed at curbing sales of chips to HUAWEI by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, a major producer of chips for Huawei’s HiSilicon unit,” the report says.

Under the proposed rules, foreign companies that utilize chipmaking equipment from American companies will first have to obtain a government license before they can sell chips to HUAWEI.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

Another Motorola Edge leak sheds more light on the matter

Yesterday’s Motorola Edge leak revealed its waterfall display and some of its internals, but now we’re getting new reports centered around the same device.
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite appears online, tips specs and price

It could be launched in April.
Nokia C2

HMD Global launches entry-level Nokia C2

It succeeds last year’s Nokia C1 3G phone.