tsmc

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, cited by Reuters, the Trump administration is negotiating with chip-makers about the possibility of building factories in the United States.

Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) have been specifically mentioned by the report that’s relying on information from unnamed sources and documents.

TSMC, for instance, has been in talks both with the U.S. Commerce and Defense departments, as well as Apple — its largest customer — about the topic of building a factory in the U.S.

The report also notes that unnamed U.S. officials want to help Samsung Electronics Co, to expand its contract-manufacturing operations in the United States. Samsung already has a plant in Austin, Texas.

