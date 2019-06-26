U.S. companies are finding ways around the Huawei ban

Mobile World Live is citing a Wall Street Journal report in talking about how certain U.S.-based companies are finding ways around the ban imposed on Huawei. Micron Technology, Qualcomm and Intel have allegedly resumed shipments to Huawei without violating the imposed ban.

The report mentions three ways a company can still sell products to Huawei, and not be in violation of the ban: 1. if the products are being sold as manufactured in other countries, outside of the U.S., as long as they are not made with 25 per cent of US-originated material. 2. companies can classify products as non-domestic, which would make them exempt from the rules.

The report, among other numbers you can check out at the source link, mentions how Huawei spent $11 billion on US technology in 2018.