U.S. Commerce Department to grant Huawei another 90 days reprieve

Reuters is citing two unnamed sources claiming knowledge over the matter, according to whom the U.S. Commerce Department is about to extend the 90-day reprieve in place for Huawei for another 90 days. This would allow the Chinese tech giant to continue purchasing U.S. technology beyond the first grace period ending Monday, August 19.

The situation surrounding the license, which has become a key bargaining chip for the United States in its trade negotiations with China, remains fluid and the decision to continue the Huawei reprieve could change ahead of the Monday deadline — Reuters

The report also mentions that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to have a talk this weekend over the topic of Huawei. While there is no official stance yet on the matter from either party, it’s going to be a waiting game, with Commerce Secretary Willbur Ross limiting its comments on the topic to: “On Monday I’ll be happy to update you.”