U.S. asks the court to dismiss Huawei’s lawsuit

Huawei filed a lawsuit against the United States back in March over the government banning its equipment. Huawei argued that the decision violates the Bill of Attainder Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits passing laws which target parties for punishment without a trial.

Now the U.S. Government is asking the court, through its lawyers, to dismiss the legal action Huawei has filed back in March. The lawyers argued that Huawei is not covered by the constitutional protection it invoked, Mobile World Live reports.

“Suffice it to say, Huawei is unlike the vulnerable political victims that the Bill of Attainder Clause was meant to protect“, the argument writes. Huawei, on the other hand, in a recent September hearing, argued that the company was “severely wounded” by the law in question. Whatever the case, Huawei has a deadline for October 18 in order to submit its response to the court.