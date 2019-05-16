U.S. adds Huawei to ‘trade blacklist’

The U.S. Commerce Department has placed Huawei and 70 of its affiliates on to a so-called “Entity List”, which is basically a blacklist that prevents the Chinese company from purchasing U.S. tech without government approval.

Reuters reports that it would make it difficult, if not impossible, for Huawei to sell some of its products “because of its reliance on U.S. suppliers”. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly backed the decision, one which Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross believes will “prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S. national security or foreign policy interests”.

The move comes as the United States is heavily lobbying against Huawei worldwide in its attempt to do 5G business with governments and private entities. Huawei is, according to the U.S. Justice Department “engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interest”.

Just in case this move, or a subsequent one, would prevent Huawei from accessing Google’s operating system, the Chinese manufacturer is working on an Android alternative.