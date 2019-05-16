Huawei

The U.S. Commerce Department has placed Huawei and 70 of its affiliates on to a so-called “Entity List”, which is basically a blacklist that prevents the Chinese company from purchasing U.S. tech without government approval.

Reuters reports that it would make it difficult, if not impossible, for Huawei to sell some of its products “because of its reliance on U.S. suppliers”. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly backed the decision, one which Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross believes will “prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S. national security or foreign policy interests”.

The move comes as the United States is heavily lobbying against Huawei worldwide in its attempt to do 5G business with governments and private entities. Huawei is, according to the U.S. Justice Department “engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interest”.

Just in case this move, or a subsequent one, would prevent Huawei from accessing Google’s operating system, the Chinese manufacturer is working on an Android alternative.




Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks include ad posted by Samsung Malaysia?
Check out one of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks that were posted by one of the company’s official Twitter accounts
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: all you need to know
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is here, and it’s one of the most affordable foldable flagships to this date with a price tag of $999.99.
samsung galaxy a52s renders specs leak
Full Samsung Galaxy A52s specs leaked ahead of official announcement
Ahead of the official announcement, all the specs of Samsung Galaxy A52s have appeared in the wild.