U.K. still undecided about granting Huawei access to 5G

A report yesterday, citing sources within senior government and security services, suggested that the U.K. is going to grant Huawei access to the country’s 5G network. According to a new report, citing the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, the decision hasn’t been made yet, and Britain is still to decide on whether to grant Huawei access to its 5G network or not.

The spokesperson said that the decision will arrive in due course, which doesn’t necessarily contradict — neither does it confirm — the previous report, which suggested that access to “non-contentious” parts of the network are almost a given.