Nubia Red Magic 5G has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reveals two variants of the device – 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM. The gaming smartphone is already confirmed to be made available in a 16GB RAM variant.

The latest development comes from a tipster on Weibo. Nubia Red Magic 5G 8GB RAM model scored 4308 in single-core and 13537 in the multi-core benchmark. In contrast, the 12GB RAM variant scored 4333 in single-core and 13489 in the multi-core benchmark.

The upcoming Nubia smartphone is confirmed to have support for 80W fast charging and have LPDDR5 RAM supplied by Samsung. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The handset will run Redmagic OS version 3.0 based on Android 10.

Source: Weibo