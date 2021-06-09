Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
The new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 series were certified by the 3C Certification regulatory board, based in China. The report reveals a few important pieces of information about the new smartwatches.

MyFixGuide has spotted the certification that reveals a few key details about the upcoming Galaxy Watch series 4 devices. Namely, the certificate lists four models, including two Galaxy Watch Active models at 39mm and 43mm, and the standard Galaxy Watch 4 at 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series receive a certification
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series certification

Here are the listed models:

  • SM-R860 (Watch Active4 39mm)
  • SM-R870 (Watch Active4 43mm)
  • SM-R880 (Watch4 41mm)
  • SM-R890 (Watch4 45mm)

The certification also reveals that the upcoming smartwatches will support 5W charging, the same as last year’s models. Additionally, the report notes that Samsung is not including a charging adapter in the box with the new wearables. At this point, we can only expect a charging cable to be included in the original box, but no wall charger. Unfortunately this is a trend that will continue to happen in the future, and it will likely reach most devices in all different categories. We also know the new Samsung smartwatches are expected to run the new Wear OS software that was announced at the Google I/O recently.

There are no official details about the release date, but Samsung is reportedly aiming to announce the Galaxy Watch 4 series sometime in August, the same time the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Flip 3 devices are supposed to go live.




