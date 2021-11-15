Two upcoming OnePlus phones leaked via renders

Last week, popular leaker OnLeaks (in partnership with Zouton US), released the first renders of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone. Following up on it, the leaker has shared some other images of the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone that showcase the phone in full for the first time. Along with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the leaker has shared the first images of the Nord N20 5G smartphone as well, and the images show that the smartphone could come with an interesting design.

At first, taking a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro reveals that the smartphone could come with a huge camera module with large sensors. OnLeaks says that the design is "close" to the final version OnePlus will be opting for, so this could be our first look at the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone will be available in black, white, and some variation of light green colors, according to OnLeaks. They also claim that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with 125W fast charging. More information about the OnePlus 10 Pro's charging speed leaked earlier today.

Moving on to OnePlus Nord N20 5G, the smartphone could feature a flat-edged design, which looks similar to the new iPhone series. It could feature a glossy glass back panel, much like the OnePlus' X smartphone. It is said to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel that will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to OnLeaks, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset with support for 5G. Moreover, it will feature a 48MP primary sensor along with a pair of other 2MP sensors.

Now that you have got the first look at the OnePlus Nord N20 5G and the OnePlus 10 Pro, what are your thoughts on the design of the smartphones? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 91Mobiles, Zouton