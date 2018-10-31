Two new ZTE Blade Max phones and they can work on all the networks
Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
Octa-core (8x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU
6 inches LCD
1080 x 2160 (~402 ppi)
View: 3GB RAM
2s: 2GB RAM
32GB storage + microSD up to 2TB
View Rear: 16MP + 2MP
View Front: 8MP
2s Rear: 13MP
2s Front: 5MP
4,000mAh battery
Quick Charge
October 31st, 2018
View: 160 grams
2s: 180 grams
View: Android 7.1 Nougat
2s: Android 8.1 Oreo
With new confidence, ZTE has splashed two new, unlocked Blade-series budget phones into the US market — the bonus factor is that each of them works on a legacy CDMA network.
The Blade Max View and Blade Max 2s could’ve been the same phone. The former is compatible with Verizon spectrum while the latter is suited towards Sprint. Both obviously also have capacity for GSM networks.
The pair feature 1080p 2:1 displays, Snapdragon 435 processors from Qualcomm, rear-facing fingerprint sensors and 4,000mAh batteries which charge via USB-C. They also have 32GB of native storage with a microSD slot.
And then we get to the gradients. The Blade Max View has 3GB of RAM, a rear dual-camera system and more resolute cameras than the Blade Max 2s. However, this phone has Android 7.1.1 Nougat — it will apparently cross over to Oreo in December. The 2s goes with 2GB of RAM, Dolby-enhanced speakers and in-line sound and strikes with Android 8.1 Oreo and has Google-fed OTA updates.
The Blade Max View costs $199.98. The Blade Max 2s costs $179.98. Both are available directly from ZTE in the links below this story.
