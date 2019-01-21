Two new HP Chromebooks for education are coming in April

Even with the mixed reactions to the recently-released premium Pixel Slate, Chromebooks at large are still a go-to option for students as well as school districts looking to deploy machines on their end. HP is doing its part in keeping the supply flowing in with a couple of new models it announced today.

The HP Chromebook 11 G7 Education Edition and the HP Chromebook x360 11 G2 Education Edition share a lot in common: 8GB of RAM, a choice of dual- or quad-core Intel Celeron processors, 11.6-inch touch displays, 720p cameras, three USB 3.1 ports (two of them being Type-C), a headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi access plus 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years. The devices are also proofed for small spills and for key-picking.

The G7’s display can lie flat. It also has the longer-lasting battery of the pair, with a rated 13 hours of use and a full charge cycle of just over 90 minutes. The x360 has an 11-and-a-half-hour battery, has a world-facing 5-megapixel camera and its display can fold all the way over — customers can chuck in a Wacom stylus at additional cost for full utility.

Availability is pegged for April. We should get pricing information by then.