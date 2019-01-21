Other OS

Two new HP Chromebooks for education are coming in April

Contents
Overview
Processor

Intel Celeron N4000
Dual-core (1.1GHz w/ Turbo up to 2.6GHz)
Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel Celeron N4100
QUad-core (1.1GHz w/ Turbo up to 2.4GHz)
Intel UHD Graphics 600

Screen Size

11.6 inches IPS
1366 x 768 (~135 ppi)

Memory

8GB LPDDR4 RAM

Storage

G7: 16GB to 64GB eMMC 5.0
x360: 32GB or 64GB eMMC 5.0

microSD-expandable

Battery

Both: 720p webcam
x360: 5MP world-facing camera

Release Date

April 2019

Weight

G7: 1.33kg upwards
x360: 1.47kg upwards

Operating System

Chrome OS

Even with the mixed reactions to the recently-released premium Pixel Slate, Chromebooks at large are still a go-to option for students as well as school districts looking to deploy machines on their end. HP is doing its part in keeping the supply flowing in with a couple of new models it announced today.

The HP Chromebook 11 G7 Education Edition and the HP Chromebook x360 11 G2 Education Edition share a lot in common: 8GB of RAM, a choice of dual- or quad-core Intel Celeron processors, 11.6-inch touch displays, 720p cameras, three USB 3.1 ports (two of them being Type-C), a headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi access plus 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years. The devices are also proofed for small spills and for key-picking.

The G7’s display can lie flat. It also has the longer-lasting battery of the pair, with a rated 13 hours of use and a full charge cycle of just over 90 minutes. The x360 has an 11-and-a-half-hour battery, has a world-facing 5-megapixel camera and its display can fold all the way over — customers can chuck in a Wacom stylus at additional cost for full utility.

Availability is pegged for April. We should get pricing information by then.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
HP
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Tablets
Tags
Chrome OS, Chromebook 11 G7, Chromebook x360 11 G2, Chromebooks, convertible, education, HP, laptops, News
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.