Two Galaxy S22 imaging features are headed to older Samsung phones

By Sanuj Bhatia February 25, 2022, 6:55 am
S22 Ultra's Camera Array Source: Pocketnow Video

With the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung introduced new features called Object Eraser. The tool removes unwanted shadows and reflections from the images, just like the Google Pixel 6 series. According to a new report, the new tool is now available on older generation Samsung Galaxy smartphones as well.

Instead of requiring a full-fledged OS update, the new tools are available as a part of the latest Photo Editor update. The new tools won't show up directly. You'll have to enable them in the 'Labs' section of the Photo Editor app settings. The report from AndroidPolice claims that the feature is now available for almost all the Galaxy smartphones running One UI 4.0 or above, including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy A52, and Note10 series.

S22 Shadow removal tool
Left - Shadow remover On, Right - Shadow remover Off
Source: AndroidPolce

To enable the feature on your smartphone, make sure that you update the Photo Editor app from the Samsung Galaxy store. You can also update the app by going to About Photo Editor → Update. Once updated, enable the settings in the app. In the Photo Editor app, head over to the three-dot menu → Labs → Shadow eraser and Reflection eraser. Now, you'll be able to remove unwanted shadows and reflections from your photos.

To remove the unwanted objects from your photos, open the image in the Photo Editor. Now tap on the three-dot menu and choose the Object eraser option. The feature isn't as good as Google Pixel, but it seems to work well in some cases. As the report notes, it requires a fairly powerful NPU so it might not show up on older Galaxy smartphones with low-end hardware.

Source: AndroidPolice | Via: XDA Developers

