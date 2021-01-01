Rumors of a new foldable iPhone are starting to gain more attention. On Monday, we saw Jon Prosser talk about the possibility of two foldable iPhone designs that were being tested to see which device will become Apple’s first foldable phone, and it seems that the test results are in.

According to the Taiwanese website Economic Daily News, Apple had been testing two foldable iPhone designs in a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China, with positive results in both designs. The tests were conducted to see if the hinge system for the two devices would hold up against everyday use, and it seems that both have passed.

The first foldable iPhone to be tested was a dual-screen model, which has been appearing in rumors since June 2020, when Jon Prosser tweeted that this prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge, even though the two separate panels would seem fairly continuous and seamless when extended. We have seen Apple receiving patents for devices that fall under this description, even though they have been aimed more towards iPads, and a double folding device design, which was first seen back in May 2019.

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. 🧐



The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge.



Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design.



No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

The second foldable iPhone is said to have a clamshell design, which would make it look like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Moto RAZR. Now, this device is expected to come with a flexible OLED display provided by Samsung, which would’ve already sent several display samples to Apple for testing purposes earlier in 2020.

In a recent video, Jon Prosser said that Apple was going to have to pick one of these two foldable iPhone designs, as only one of them would make it to the market. However, we may have to wait until late 2022 or 2023 to see this new foldable iPhone hit the shelves.

Source MacRumors

Via UDN.com