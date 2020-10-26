OnePlus marked its re-entry to the mid-range segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord in India. Now, it is expanding its budget lineup with the launch of OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 in Europe and North America. Interestingly, the two phones will not be making their way to India as opposed to the original OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a mid-range 5G chipset.

On the optics front, the device sports a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. it packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and has room for a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB expandable storage.

OnePlus Nord N100

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 features a 6.52-inch display. There is no high refresh rate here. It is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with 13MP main lens, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging and has a 3.5mm audio jack.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G in Midnight Ice and OnePlus Nord N100 in Midnight Frost will launch in Europe with a starting price of £329 and £179, respectively. The company said it will share pricing and availability for North America at a later date.