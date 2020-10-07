OnePlus came back to the mid-range segment with the launch of OnePlus Nord recently but the smartphone wasn’t announced in the US. However, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch two new OnePlus Nord smartphones in the country. It is rumored to bring OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 budget devices to the US by the end of this month.

Exclusive: OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 devices are set for launch by the end of this month.#oneplus #OnePlusNord — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 5, 2020

The latest rumor comes from tipster Mukul Sharma who tweeted “exclusive: OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 devices are set for launch by the end of this month.” For reference, the ‘N’ in the name likely denotes the Nord series. We’ve heard several rumors in the past claiming that OnePlus is working on budget devices. Hence, these could be launched in the budget segment.

The OnePlus Nord N10 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, which is a 5G chipset meant for mid-range devices. It could come with a 6.5-inch 1080p display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the smartphone might house a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera. It is rumored to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this could be offered within $400.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to be the rumored OnePlus Clover device. If it ends up being true then we can expect it to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset, and come equipped with a 6.52-inch 720p display, a triple rear camera setup led by a 13MP sensor. It might pack a 6,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Moreover, it could be priced under $200.