Twitter’s account verification wizardry is a mystery to many, as there is no well-defined public guideline on how to get the coveted the blue tick badge. But it appears that the social media giant is working on it, and plans to introduce an in-app verification request feature that will let users apply for account verification and get the verified badge.

The upcoming feature was first spotted by app reverse engineer Jane M. Wong, who shared a screenshot of the “Request Verification” feature located in the Account section of the Settings menu. Just to be clear, this feature is not yet available, and Twitter is yet to reveal when it will be rolled out widely.

However, Twitter has confirmed that the account verification request tool is in development and will be accompanied by revamped guidelines. TechCrunch reports that “Twitter will also publicly document what qualifies a Twitter user to be verified,” in a bid to boost transparency around the criteria for bestowing the blue tick badge on an account.