Image: @wongmjane / Twitter

Twitter’s account verification wizardry is a mystery to many, as there is no well-defined public guideline on how to get the coveted the blue tick badge. But it appears that the social media giant is working on it, and plans to introduce an in-app verification request feature that will let users apply for account verification and get the verified badge.

The upcoming feature was first spotted by app reverse engineer Jane M. Wong, who shared a screenshot of the “Request Verification” feature located in the Account section of the Settings menu. Just to be clear, this feature is not yet available, and Twitter is yet to reveal when it will be rolled out widely.

However, Twitter has confirmed that the account verification request tool is in development and will be accompanied by revamped guidelines. TechCrunch reports that “Twitter will also publicly document what qualifies a Twitter user to be verified,” in a bid to boost transparency around the criteria for bestowing the blue tick badge on an account.

You May Also Like
Facebook’s new Collab app will let you watch and mutually create music videos
You can take videos shared on Collab and add one from your own side to create a collaborative music video that can be shared on other platforms too.
Spotify finally lifts the limit of ‘only’ 10,000 songs in Your Library
Assuming that an average song has a 3-minute runtime, it would take over 3 years for a song to repeat if there are 10,000 tracks in your library.
offline google maps
Google Maps introduces Plus Codes to make location sharing easier
Plus Codes are six-digit codes derived from the latitude and longtitude coordinates of your current location, and act as a global digital address.