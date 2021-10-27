Twitter is constantly testing new features on its platform, and it looks like it may be adding a new feature that directly impacts how you navigate and use the application on mobile, but likely also on the web. Twitter was found to be working on a new option that would allow users to customize the Twitter apps navigation bar on iOS and likely on Android too.

An app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi found the hidden features and shared them on Twitter. The navigation bar can be customized with large buttons that would make them enabled on the bottom, and the bare minimum seems to be two navigation tabs so far. The navigation bar can show tabs such as Explore, Spaces, Communities, Notifications, Messages, Bookmarks, Lists, Profile, and Monetization. It’s also possible that more may be coming in the near future.

#Twitter keeps working on the ability to customize the navigation bar 👀 Here's how you can customize the navigation bar 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HL0bf8Tw8t — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 25, 2021

Paulizzu mentions that currently, up to six tabs can be added, and as mentioned, the minimum is two at the moment. The feature is still under development and is currently unavailable to users.

It’s not impossible that this feature may be bundled into the Twitter Blue subscriber program that costs $2.99 per month at the moment. The Twitter Blue program gives power users, even more ways to customize and use Twitter, allowing them to undo sent tweets, change the color theme of the app, change the app’s icon color, and more. The program hasn’t been very successful so far, although we don’t have any official numbers or any statistics that we could go by, it’s simply just a speculation at this time.

Are you currently subscribed to Twitter Blue? Would you be interested in customizing your navigation bar in the Twitter app, or do you think the feature should be a given and free to all users, regardless if they’re subscribed or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!