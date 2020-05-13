After Google and Facebook, who recently announced that some of its employees will be able to work from home until the end of 2020, another U.S. giant is taking a similar measure.

Twitter will allow some of its employees to work from home permanently. This refers to employees who can work remotely, and the decision makes Twitter the first major tech company to allow employees to work from home indefinitely.

Even in the case of those who are physically required to be at the office, Twitter said it will not re-open most offices before September, and, when it happens, “employees can choose whether or not to come to the facilities”, Reuters reports.

Source: Reuters