Twitter recently rolled out its audio chatroom feature called Spaces to Android and desktop. While joining a Space is easier than ever, finding new Spaces is still a mess. Twitter seems to be working on creating an easy way to find, explore and join Spaces. The company is reportedly redesigning its app. It will soon include a new dedicated tab for Twitter Spaces. The new UI is said to be under testing for iOS users. Twitter Spaces will get the middle spot in the navigation bar at the bottom, which will then host five tabs instead of the regular four.

According to a report from Techcrunch, Twitter is updating its app to incorporate its audio chat room feature, Spaces in the navigation bar. It will be located at the center, between the search magnifying glass and notification bell icons. To recall, the layout was first spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) last month.

The report goes on to say that only 500 users who were a part of the Twitter Spaces beta program will get the new feature initially. The rollout has started on June 3. Once done with the beta test, Twitter is said to conduct a broader rollout of the new Spaces discovery tab.

The report further says that you will no longer see Spaces at the top of the timeline, which displays Fleets. Instead, you will get the Spaces discovery tab, which will be presented in a more visual manner, similar to the promotional cards that appear when tweeting about Spaces. Twitter is said to have been changing the way Spaces can be discovered on its app as live events can be hard to keep track of.

In the Spaces tab, you will be able to view active Spaces in more detail. It will include details like names of Spaces, hosts, and participants a user is following. Further, you will also be able to set reminders for scheduled Spaces so Twitter can notify users about them.