Let’s be honest here. At one point or another, we all have retweeted an article we saw on our Twitter timeline without even opening it. However, in doing so, we might actually be contributing to the popularity of an article that may contain misleading or harmful information, which is something Twitter wants to avoid with its new ‘read first’ prompt.

The social media giant is testing a new feature that will ask if you would like to read the article first, before retweeting it. The prompt will appear if Twitter detects that you’ve not actually clicked on the source link to open the article, and are retweeting it after just seeing the preview in your feed.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it.



To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

“It’s easy for links/articles to go viral on Twitter. This can be powerful but sometimes dangerous, especially if people haven’t read the content they’re spreading,” product lead at Twitter, Kavyon Beykpour, noted in his tweet. This feature is currently being tested on Twitter’s Android client, but there is no word when it will be rolled widely and expand to more platforms.