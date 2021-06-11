It is no secret that social media giants are getting into the newsletter business. Twitter acquired Revue, a Dutch startup that allows users to publish and monetize email newsletters, while Facebook is tipped to be working on its newsletter ambitions.

At the time of acquisition, Twitter announced that this would be a new way for the company to serve writers and publishers who have built a following with their tweets. Revue allows writers to run free or paid newsletters on Revue. Now, the company is making it easier for you to subscribe to these Revue newsletters. Soon, Revue newsletter signup buttons will appear on profiles.

Revue announced the latest development through a couple of tweets. “We want to give writers tools to turn their growing, engaged Twitter audience into newsletter subscribers. This will be available for Revue newsletters soon, so stay tuned. Now, back to work to keep building,” it said.

When you visit the profile of someone who runs a Revue newsletter, Twitter will enable you to subscribe with a couple of taps or clicks. Once the subscription is confirmed, Revue will start sending the newsletter to the email address that’s tied to your Twitter account.

This is one of those features that will be available on Android first. Twitter told Mashable that the subscribe button is coming to profiles on the web and Android first and iOS a little later.

The new development will make Revue a more enticing option for those thinking about starting a newsletter, especially the people who already have a massive following on Twitter. The social media service is the main communication platform for many people in the public eye. Hence, a Revue sign-up button could prompt visitors to sign up via the user’s profile.