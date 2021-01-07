Twitter

So, a lot has happened today in the world of social media in the aftermath of Pro-Trump supporters storming the US Capitol Hill, forcing personnel to evacuate the building as an emergency measure for the safety of people trapped inside. In the wake of the mob violence, Donald Trump tweeted a video again rambling about voter fraud, urging the rioters to go home and saying that they’re very special. After first restricting the video and then taking down the video, Twitter has now locked Trump’s account for 12 hours.

More violations will result in a permanent ban

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” the official Twitter Safety handled shared.

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” the social media giant added. The message is loud and clear – Twitter will permanently ban Trump from its platform if more repeated policy violations happen in the future from his account.

READ MORE: Twitter disables reply, likes, and retweets for Trump posts citing a risk of violence

Facebook and YouTube have removed the video, but no further action taken

Twitter also mentions that it is monitoring the situation in real-time and will take further action in accordance with its policies if deemed necessary. Twitter’s move comes after a massive demand on its platform to ban Trump’s account over tweets that many have called incitement to violence, in addition to making unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud that have been thoroughly refuted by the government agencies as well as media.

Facebook, YouTube have removed the Trump video too

Facebook has also removed Trump’s video, and so has YouTube. However, neither of these platforms have given any indication if they’ll take similar punitive action regarding Trump’s accounts if more controversial content that violates their policies is shared by the outgoing US President. Here is Instagram chief Adam Mosseri weighing in on the turmoil:

