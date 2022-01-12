Twitter starts testing new search bar on Home page of its iPhone app

2021 was a successful year for Twitter in terms of launching new features and products. In 2021, the company has launched Super Follows, its first-ever paid subscription, Spaces, and much more. 2022 has just begun, and Twitter has already announced some new features for its iPhone app. The new feature Twitter is testing is a search bar on the Home page of its iOS app.

Currently, on Twitter for iOS, Search has a dedicated tab right next to the Home tab. But it appears that the social media platform wants to change that. Twitter's own Support Account has announced that select iOS users will start seeing a new search bar on the home page of its app. It will sit right next to the 'Sparkles' button and the search tab will evolve into Instagram-like 'Explore' tab.

The test will only be available to only a small number of iOS users — it's unclear which ones. Moreover, this is an experimental feature so Twitter will learn the usage patterns and see if there are benefits of placing the search button on the home page. If the company doesn't find any benefit from the new button, it may as well revert back to the Search tab at any time.

Lastly, Twitter has announced one more change. The company says that muted keywords, accounts, and other content blocked content will not appear Explore, Twitter emails, or suggestion notifications. Earlier, Twitter used to hide it only from the Home tab. But, from now, it will not appear in any Twitter-related content.

Via: 9to5Mac, Social Media Today