SPACES POCKETNOW

Twitter recently rolled out its Clubhouse-rival and audio chatroom feature called Spaces to Android. It’s only logical to believe that Twitter Spaces for desktop would be coming soon. Now, the company has confirmed that it is working on bringing the audio chatroom to web browsers. The development was first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

According to this tweet, Wong showcased what Spaces preview cards could look like when viewed on the web. While it might look like a secret feature, a Twitter Spaces developer isn’t holding back as they posted some designs of the web version of the chatroom feature.

As of now, Twitter Spaces is only available on mobile, including iOS and Android apps. And, while Twitter is working on bringing the feature to the web, the app from which it is copied is still limited to iOS. Clubhouse is still working on working on bringing its app to Android.

On the other hand, Discord and LinkedIn are the latest ones to have replicated the feature. The former introduced Stage Channels, which make it easier to understand who’s the focus of the conversation and who’s waiting for their turn to speak. It is available on all platforms where Discord is available – Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web.

Facebook was one of the first ones to test the new audio chatroom feature on its apps, but it hasn’t rolled out anything officially yet. Meanwhile, Spotify is using the feature to its advantage by inviting writers, musicians, professional athletes, and globally renowned personalities to produce content ranging from AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions to live discussions and debates. Furthermore, the audio chatroom feature has been embraced by both Telegram and Slack as well.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
slack
Slack is getting Clubhouse-like audio chatrooms, and I absolutely don’t want it!
Good artists copy, great artists steal, said Slack CEO about plans of aping Clubhouse, in a chatroom with the buzzy app’s CEO Paul Davison.
twitter unsend tweet pocketnow
Twitter might let you unsend a tweet if you pay a subscription fee
An unsend tweet (or ‘Undo Send’ a tweet) feature might be one of the many features offered by a paid tier of Twitter.
Instagram
Instagram will soon let you save stories as drafts
Instagram users will see a Discard Media warning window that shows three options: Discard, Cancel, and a new Save Draft button.