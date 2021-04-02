Twitter recently rolled out its Clubhouse-rival and audio chatroom feature called Spaces to Android. It’s only logical to believe that Twitter Spaces for desktop would be coming soon. Now, the company has confirmed that it is working on bringing the audio chatroom to web browsers. The development was first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

According to this tweet, Wong showcased what Spaces preview cards could look like when viewed on the web. While it might look like a secret feature, a Twitter Spaces developer isn’t holding back as they posted some designs of the web version of the chatroom feature.

trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/g0GViDex1D — noah (@magusnn) March 26, 2021

As of now, Twitter Spaces is only available on mobile, including iOS and Android apps. And, while Twitter is working on bringing the feature to the web, the app from which it is copied is still limited to iOS. Clubhouse is still working on working on bringing its app to Android.

On the other hand, Discord and LinkedIn are the latest ones to have replicated the feature. The former introduced Stage Channels, which make it easier to understand who’s the focus of the conversation and who’s waiting for their turn to speak. It is available on all platforms where Discord is available – Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web.

Facebook was one of the first ones to test the new audio chatroom feature on its apps, but it hasn’t rolled out anything officially yet. Meanwhile, Spotify is using the feature to its advantage by inviting writers, musicians, professional athletes, and globally renowned personalities to produce content ranging from AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions to live discussions and debates. Furthermore, the audio chatroom feature has been embraced by both Telegram and Slack as well.