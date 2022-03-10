Twitter dwells more into e-commerce, tests 'Shops' to let sellers display products on their profiles

Twitter has been working hard to improve the experience of its users. The company has been testing downvotes, a feature called Twitter Articles, recently launched a '.onion' website, and much more. Now, the social media platform has announced that it is testing a new feature called Twitter Shops that will let sellers showcase products on their profiles.

Eligible sellers will be able to display their offerings directly on the profile. A button, "View Shop" will be displayed above the tweets. Tapping on this button will open a section that will showcase all the products listed by the seller on their profiles.

However, a customer will not be able to directly purchase an item from there. Instead, clicking on the product will take the user to the company's website wherein the user will be able to make payment and complete the purchase. Here's how Twitter Shops look like:

This comes after the company tested its Shops module last year. Earlier, eligible sellers were only able to display up to 5 products on their profiles. Now, Twitter has extended this limit to 10,000 products. However, sellers will only be able to showcase up to 50 products at once. Sellers will have an option to upload a CSV file containing the name, description, pricing, and other details of their products.

Twitter Shops is currently only available in the beta testing stage on iOS in the United States. For now, only a handful of brands including @Verizon, @ArdenCove, @LatinxInPower, @GayPrideApp, @AllIDoIsCookUS, and more will be able to showcase their products using the Twitter Shops feature. The feature will expand to other users later.

Via: TechCrunch