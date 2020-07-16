Unless you’ve been living in a monastery and have not shunned the internet, you must’ve been aware of the massive Twitter hack in which accounts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, and more were compromised to tweet a crypto scam message. Well, Twitter has finally broken its silence and has explained that no passwords were accessed and it is still working on restoring some account activity.

We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

“We have no evidence that attackers accessed passwords. Currently, we don’t believe resetting your password is necessary,” Twitter said. However, the company has not made it clear if DMs were also compromised. The social media giant also revealed that some of its employees with access to internal systems and tools were targeted to execute the attack.

As part of the additional security measures we’ve taken, you may not have been able to reset your password. Other than the accounts that are still locked, people should be able to reset their password now. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Aside from preventing verified accounts from Tweeting for a few hours to further prevent the distribution of the cryptocurrency scam message, Twitter also temporarily locked the ability to reset the account password. However, the company says people are now able to reset their account credentials following the massive attack.