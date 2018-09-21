Other OS

Twitter reinstates chronological feed, staging new timeline, curated feeds

This week, Twitter announced that it is now allowing users to read Tweets from the people they follow in the order that they were posted.

Currently, the social platform lets users turn on a toggle to “show the best Tweets first” for a fully curated experience while leaving it off would still not display a fully reverse-chronological list of Tweets.

Twitter claims that users have given positive feedback to curation, but have admitted to not getting “this balance right” when it comes to offering close-to-real-time tweets. It is ultimately working on two separate feeds for users: one curated based on users’ interactions on the platform and one purely chronological.

No word on when the feeds will come. Mobile users can head to their account settings, look into content settings and toggle off “Show the best Tweets first” to access the chronological feed.

