Twitter reinstates chronological feed, staging new timeline, curated feeds

This week, Twitter announced that it is now allowing users to read Tweets from the people they follow in the order that they were posted.

Currently, the social platform lets users turn on a toggle to “show the best Tweets first” for a fully curated experience while leaving it off would still not display a fully reverse-chronological list of Tweets.

3/ Our goal with the timeline is to balance showing you the most recent Tweets with the best Tweets you’re likely to care about, but we don’t always get this balance right. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 17, 2018

Twitter claims that users have given positive feedback to curation, but have admitted to not getting “this balance right” when it comes to offering close-to-real-time tweets. It is ultimately working on two separate feeds for users: one curated based on users’ interactions on the platform and one purely chronological.

5/ Meanwhile, today we updated the “Show the best Tweets first” setting. When off, you’ll only see Tweets from people you follow in reverse chronological order. Previously when turned off, you’d also see “In case you missed it” and recommended Tweets from people you don’t follow. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 17, 2018

No word on when the feeds will come. Mobile users can head to their account settings, look into content settings and toggle off “Show the best Tweets first” to access the chronological feed.