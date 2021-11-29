Twitter reactions, downvotes, and more features nearing launch

Twitter has been hard at work this year. In 2021 alone, the company has launched Super Follows, its first-ever paid subscription, Spaces, and much more. Now, according to a report, the social media company is looking to add even more features to make the micro-blogging website even better.

According to an engineer Nima Owji (via 9to5Mac), Twitter is reportedly nearing the launch of Reactions. The reaction feature was first spotted a while back. However, the company has kept the feature under covers for quite some time now. According to Owji, the feature is set to launch soon.

According to the report, “tears of joy,” “thinking face,” “clapping hands,” and “crying face,” reactions are coming to Twitter soon. These reactions will make the micro-blogging platform more expressful as it will allow the users to express more emotions than just the currently available like button. The engineer has also said that the company is able to store data about the downvotes feature, hitting that this feature may debut alongside the reactions feature.

The company has also new tab explaining how downvotes work, 9to5Mac reports:

Tap to downvote: See a reply that doesn't seem relevant to the conversation? Let us know by downvoting;

Downvotes are private: Your votes aren't public and won't be shared with the Tweet author or others on the timeline;

Help make Twitter better: Your feedback helps us prioritize higher quality content for you -- and everyone on Twitter.

Lastly, the researcher also notes that the company is testing its Sort Replies feature. With this feature, you'll be able to sort replies of a tweet in "Relevant to you" and "All Replies" manner.

Via: 9to5Mac