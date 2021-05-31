It is no secret that Twitter is working on a paid subscription service called Twitter Blue. It looks like the company is spending time on many more functionalities to improve your Twitter experience. It is said that the social media company is working on Facebook-like reactions. While we are talking about Twitter, we must also tell you that it has paused Verifications within a week of launch. It is doing so because of the volume of applications it has already received. However, Twitter has ‘pinky promised’ that the verification will return soon.

According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is working on reactions like “cheer,” “hmm,” “sad,” and “haha” for its app. She also said that the icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are a work in progress and shown as the generic heart one at the moment. While the laughing and sad expressions are common with Facebook, Twitter might also include a makes-you-think and cheer option – the latter of which can be found on LinkedIn.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

In similar news, “we’re rolling in verification requests,” Twitter said in a tweet. “So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear)” The company had already cautioned on May 20 that the timeline for requests could stretch out.

“Once you submit your application, you can expect an emailed response from us within a few days, but this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in our queue,” the company said in a blog. It seems like Twitter has received a large volume of requests that has led to this choice of pausing the applications entirely. To recall, the last “pause” lasted for several years. We hope Twitter enables verifications soon as it has promised.