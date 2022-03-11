Twitter now lets you see chronological and recommended posts side-by-side

Twitter is rolling out a new update to iOS users (which will soon be available on Android and the web as well) that makes it difficult to see the feed in chronological order by default. Up until now, users had the option to set their default view in chronological order, or as 'Latest tweets', and 'Home' which shows recommended tweets based on an algorithm.

However, now, the option to choose between these two views is gone. With the latest update, Twitter will add a new tab to your home view if you want to see the latest tweets. This looks pretty much the same as when you pin a list to your home.

This means that you can still access the latest tweets, it just can't be set as the default view since Twitter shows 'Home' when you open the app. The new UI is rolling out on iPhone with the latest update, and Twitter says it will soon be available on Android and the web. After the initial response, Twitter told 9to5Mac that the company might change this again in the future.

In addition to the new feed view, Twitter has been testing a lot of other features as well. has been testing downvotes, a feature called Twitter Articles, Twitter Shops, recently launched a '.onion' website, and many more features that could be introduced soon.

Via: The Verge