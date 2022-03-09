Twitter now has a ‘.onion’ website for secure & private tweeting

Twitter is taking a unique step to ensure its users are able to tweet securely. The company has launched a '.onion' website for the users who want to access Twitter more securely through Tor or dark web browsers. Twitter software engineer Alec Muffett has said that Twitter's .onion website is "possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I’ve ever composed."

If you want to access Twitter via Tor or similar web browser, you will be able to use it through 'https://twitter3e4tixl4xyajtrzo62zg5vztmjuricljdp2c5kshju4avyoid.onion' address. While users can still access normal Twitter via Tor, this adds multiple layers of protection and the company says it is designed specifically for the network.

In a message to The Verge, Muffett said:

It’s a commitment from the platform to dealing with people who use Tor in an equitable fashion. Setting up an onion address is a practical step which demonstrates that the platform is providing explicitly for the needs of people who use Tor

While Tor and other dark web browsers are used for "hidden services", companies have started offering normal services on the network as well. The popular search engine DuckDuckGo has a search engine specifically for Tor. Publications like The New York Times and the BBC also offer services on the network, and now Twitter has joined the list.

Via: The Verge