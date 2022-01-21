Twitter launches NFT profile pictures, available exclusively to Blue subscribers

Twitter's Blue subscription might not be as famous as the social media network want it to be. Nonetheless, Twitter has been adding more and more features that are exclusive to Blue subscribers — the social network recently added the ability to upload longer duration videos and pin conversations for Blue subscribers.

Twitter has announced another feature that'll be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers. The social network announced, on Thursday, that it will allow iOS users to set their digitally owned NFTs as Profile Pictures. The feature will allow users to select their NFTs stored on third-party platforms — Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, and Trust Wallet to be precise — and use them as the account profile picture. The NFT Profile Pictures will be hexagon in shape instead of the regular circle shape.

The NFT Profile Pictures will enable users to showcase their interest in the blockchain platform. If a user wants to know more about an NFT, they'll be able to click on the hexagon profile picture and select "View NFT details" to find out more information about the "NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details."

Via: The Verge