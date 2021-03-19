twitter unsend tweet pocketnow

Twitter began surveying users about a subscription tier all the way back in July last year, merely days after CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed that the company was exploring such a business model. In February this year, another report mentioned that the initiative has received a push in a bid to boost the revenue figures. Now, app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has spotted another trace of a subscription model that will offer a host of exclusive features, one of them being the ability to undo a tweet.

Twitter is exploring a paid tier that will exclusively offer some advanced features

As per the screenshot shared by Wong, the ability to unsend a tweet (or ‘Undo Send’ a tweet) might be one of the many features offered by Twitter’s paid tier. There is also a ‘Accounts on this plan’ option under the subscriptions menu, which suggests that users can add multiple accounts to a single subscription. However, it is too early to predict how things will pan out in the end.

Notably, the ability to unsend a tweet was first spotted earlier this month. As for how it works, users will see an ‘undo’ button with a timer on it. Hitting the ‘Undo’ button before the countdown runs out will unsend the tweet. However, it is unclear what happens to the tweet – whether it is deleted, or if it is saved as a draft that can be edited to correct a mistake and tweeted again.

Will you pay to unsend a tweet? Well, it depends on how high-profile you and your error are!

However, do keep in mind that this is an early test we’re talking about here, which means the feature may or may not see a wider public release. So far, Twitter has been mum on its plans about a subscription tier for its service, and whether an unsend tweet feature will see a wider release.

While a paid tier of Twitter remains a mystery, the company has announced something similar called Super Follow that will allow certain influential people to charge their followers for seeing their exclusive content. Whether or not it succeeds is an altogether different matter, but the company is definitely exploring it as an option for the near future.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

