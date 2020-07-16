Twitter has announced a subtle change for its web client that will make it easier for users to access their DMs. The company has begun rolling out a dedicated Messages tab that is always present as a collapsible window in the bottom right corner of the screen, much like the chat support window that pops up on many websites offering a product or service.

Just click on the Messages button at the bottom and it will open a small window where you will find all your conversations without leaving the page. Earlier, if you had to see your DMs, you had to leave your feed and check the conversations in full screen on either the same page or in a new tab or app window on the web by clicking on the Messages button in the left sidebar.

It appears that the new collapsible Messages button and the minimal DM interface is being rolled out in a phased manner, as I am yet to see it alongside many other users. In the meanwhile, here’s how it looks and works on Twitter’s web client: