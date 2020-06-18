Twitter has launched a search prompt feature in India that will help people at the risk of domestic violence find relevant information and reach out to authorities. The social media giant has partnered with India’s National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) for its new initiative.

When users search for keywords such as domestic violence, crime against women, gender violence, dowry death, and more – in both English and Hindi languages – they’ll see a prompt that will help lead them to information and help directory on the NCW and WCD portals. As of now, the search prompt on Twitter is live for users in India.

Continuing with our COVID-19 efforts, we've launched a dedicated #ThereIsHelp search prompt for #DomesticViolence that will direct people to authoritative information from @MinistryWCD and @NCWIndia. https://t.co/3RcZBkFkcK pic.twitter.com/4rtcjl6GSW — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 18, 2020

The new feature is an extension of Twitter’s #ThereIsHelp initiative and is aimed at helping those who are survivors or at risk of domestic violence, especially during these times when stay-at-home life has become the norm. Twitter says that it will regularly update its database to make sure that related keywords come up with the proactive search prompt on its platform.