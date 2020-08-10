Twitter recently changed the language of Retweets to ‘Retweets with comments’. Now, the company is testing another overhaul to make quotes (also known as retweets with comments) visible on each tweet. Twitter confirmed the development this Saturday via a tweet.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet.



Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

“A few months ago, we’ve made Retweets with Comments more visible when you tap to see Retweets on a Tweet. This is available to everyone. Now, we’re testing making Retweets with Comments accessible directly on the Tweet and new language (Quotes) to see if this makes them easier to access and more understandable,” a Twitter spokesperson wrote in an email to The Verge.

The Quotes feature basically shows you how many quotes a tweet has alongside the likes and retweets on the tweet itself instead of making you click to see it.