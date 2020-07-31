It was recently reported that Twitter is exploring a paid subscription-based model of its social media platform that might enter testing later this year. It now appears that Twitter has already started testing the waters by asking a small bunch of users what features will they desire from a paid tier of the social media service.

After CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed Twitter is exploring a subscription model, the company is conducting user surveys on what type of features they'd like to see in such a service.



Reporter Andrew Roth shared screenshots of a purported survey Twitter has been conducting to ask users about potential exclusive features for a paid version of the platform. Among the options on the table are an unsend tweet tool (only for 30 seconds), custom fonts and themes, up to 5x higher length limit for uploading videos and much more.

Here’s a list of potential features mentioned in the survey:

Undo send: A 30 seconds window for you to recall/withdraw a Tweet before anyone can see it. Recruiting: Able to connect, open positions, and recruit on Twitter. Custom Colors: In addition to night mode, you could change the fonts and theme color of Twitter on your phone and computer. Video Publishing: You could publish videos up to 5x longer than current default with a much higher maximum resolution (8192 x 8192). Background color, links, mentions, hashtags, and icons would appear in whatever color you choose. User roles: The ability to give different members of your organization access to your account in a secure way that doesn’t involve sharing usernames and passwords. Administrator of the account could control what others have access to do and not to do. Video Publishing: You could publish videos up to 5x longer than current default, with a much higher maximum resolution (8192 x 8192). Hashtags: You could create custom stickers and custom hashtags that include emojis. Advanced analytics: Additional insights, including the best time to post and best length, audience demographics etc. Badges: You get a badge(s) on your profile that links you to businesses you own or work for (Example: A journalist can have a badge showing the magazines they write for. Badges: You get a badge(s) on your profile that links you to businesses you own or work for (Example: A journalist can have a badge showing the magazine they write for. Insights into other accounts: The ability to easily see all of your past interactions with other accounts in one place(e.g. Last time you replied to this personal, etc.) Custom Stickers & Auto responses: Able to write and set a menu of auto responses to use in replies

Twitter is also asking users if they are willing to pay to see lesser ads on social media, an option to filter the kind of ads they want to see, and how the audience will react to a paid version of the platform.

