Twitter developers have been quite active lately. First, we received Twitter stories called Fleets, then the company wanted you to read articles before sharing them and after that, it rolled out audio tweets for iOS users. Now, Twitter is adding new features to its ‘Lists’. They will help users discover new lists and add them to their feed.

Add new voices and conversations to your Timeline using Lists.



You can now:

👉 make a List

👉 discover new Lists

👉 follow a List

👉 Tweet a List pic.twitter.com/7xhwMXRUWG — Twitter (@Twitter) June 18, 2020

A tweet by Twitter’s official account revealed the latest development. The update adds ‘Show more recommendations’ option in the ‘Discover new lists’ section. It allows users to find new lists from the recommendations by Twitter or search for a particular topic and get lists that way. Further, they can follow that particular list.

According to Social Media Today, the lists in search results are based on who the user follows, their current lists, and the things the user and lists tweet about. It seems to be a staged rollout for Android and iOS users.