Twitter

Twitter developers have been quite active lately. First, we received Twitter stories called Fleets, then the company wanted you to read articles before sharing them and after that, it rolled out audio tweets for iOS users. Now, Twitter is adding new features to its ‘Lists’. They will help users discover new lists and add them to their feed.

A tweet by Twitter’s official account revealed the latest development. The update adds ‘Show more recommendations’ option in the ‘Discover new lists’ section. It allows users to find new lists from the recommendations by Twitter or search for a particular topic and get lists that way. Further, they can follow that particular list.

According to Social Media Today, the lists in search results are based on who the user follows, their current lists, and the things the user and lists tweet about. It seems to be a staged rollout for Android and iOS users.

You May Also Like
Sony Xperia 1 II, initial pre-order stock is gone
It seems that Sony has sold many of its latest Sony Xperia 1 II units, and now it has to make changes to its pre-order bundle campaign
Lenovo-Legion-Gaming-Phone-
Lenovo Legion gaming phone tipped to pack Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC
The upcoming Lenovo phone is rumored to sport a dual X-axis linear vibration motor.
OnePlus 8 review
OnePlus 8 goes on sale in India today at 12 noon, check offers here
Both Amazon and OnePlus are offering Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 8.