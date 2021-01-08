So, it has happened at last. In what can be called the beginning of de-platforming Donald Trump from social media, Twitter has finally put in place a permanent ban on him and set the ball rolling. After labeling Donald Trump’s tweets for misleading content, getting some of them removed over risks of inciting violence, and temporarily suspending his account, Twitter has taken the next logical step – a permanent ban. Twitter has permanently banned the verified account of outgoing US President Donald Trump for violating its policies in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill siege by pro-Trump supporters earlier this week.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company mentioned in a blog post. Twitter’s move came after reports mentioning that a lot of Twitter employees have been demanding a permanent suspension of Donald Trump’s account.

The social media giant added that two previous tweets from Trump, one of which talked about him missing the presidential inauguration ceremony later this month, could inspire people to engage in more violent activities similar to the one that took place in the Capitol Hill premises on January 6, 2021. Additionally, Twitter’s team also came to the conclusion that these tweets could be perceived as yet another encouragement for violence to his supporters.

You can read Twitter’s threat assessment that resulted in a permanent ban of Donald Trump’s account:

“Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”

