Fleets in the Twitter app are auto-deleted after a span of 24 hours.

Twitter commenced the global rollout of Fleets – its own version of Stories or ephemeral status updates – last week to a mixed reception from users. While some users were stoked at the arrival of a cool new feature in the Twitter app, not many were happy with the arrival of ‘stories in yet another app’ where it was not really needed. Critical reception aside, the worldwide rollout of Fleets also came with a host of technical issues, one of which was Fleet visibility even after their 24-hours expiration period. 

Addressing the issue, Twitter made it clear that Fleets can not be viewed in its app once they have reached their 24-hour expiration period. However, some Fleets were visible even after they reached their maturity period due to the failure of a backend system that has a queue for deleting all Fleets after a period of 24 hours. Essentially, the queue backlog was the reason responsible for Fleets being visible past their expiration period. 

The social media giant explained that some developers saved a Fleet’s URL when it was active and were thus able to view it later due to the non-deletion of the backlog. However, Twitter has now updated the queue of its backend system, ensuring that Fleets are only visible for their intended life span. Moreover, the company also noted some users may not appear in the ‘Seen by’ list for Fleets if the list gets too long due to a large number of users seeing it

Twitter also addressed an issue that allowed people to see its take on Stories without even signing-in. However, the company clarified that Fleets are visible only when users are logged in, and the aforementioned ‘issue’ was merely a developer-specific behavior that does not pose any security risks. Nonetheless, Twitter claims to have updated its systems to ‘require an authenticated session before requesting Fleets metadata,’ to add more friction to the process which it defines as scaping. 

